MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man shot in the head earlier this month in Minneapolis died this week of his injuries.
Michael Allen Jackson, 49, of Mahnomen, died Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says. Jackson’s cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the medical examiner’s office, Jackson was shot on the 2900 block on 5th Avenue South, near Lake Street in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.
Jackson’s manner of death was listed as homicide.
