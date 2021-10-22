CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit-and-run Friday night in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the hit-and-run happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 7300 block of West Broadway Avenue North. Responding officers found man a wounded man at the scene.

Emergency crews brought the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not listed.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as an older white or silver sedan. They told police it was going east on 74th Avenue North from West Broadway.

Following the hit-and-run, West Broadway Avenue was temporarily closed from 73rd Avenue to 74th Avenue as investigators worked the scene.