MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials are warning consumers of a salmonella outbreak linked to salame sticks sold at Trader Joe’s and other retailers.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks should not be eaten. So far, three Minnesotans have been sickened with salmonella, and all of them reported buying the salame sticks at various Trader Joe’s locations.
The patients became ill between Sept. 20 and Sept. 29. While all three have since recovered, one of them was hospitalized for two days.
Because many people sickened by salmonella don’t seek medical attention, the number of people sickened in the outbreak is expected to be larger, health officials say.
No other salame sticks or Citterio products are linked to the outbreak.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin between 12 to 96 hours after exposure.
For most healthy people, medical treatment is not required, but for the children, the elderly or those with compromised immune systems, symptoms can be severe and require medical attention.
