MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials are calling on the public for proposals on city redistricting.
Residents can submit proposals for new city council and park & recreation board districts using a new online mapping tool, according to a news release.
The online mapping tool allows anyone to draft ward and park district maps in Minneapolis and assess the impact those potential boundaries would have on different communities.
It also lets people view their own current political boundaries from the last redistricting. Any redistricting maps created by using the tool can be submitted for considerations and public comment.
Redistricting takes place every 10 years to provide equal representation for everyone living in Minneapolis, city officials said.
“The goal is to make the 13 wards and six park districts as equal in population as possible, while recognizing communities of interest,” the release said.
Proposed maps and comments will be reviewed by the Redistricting Group, composed of community advisors and the Minneapolis Charter Commission, which will approve final redistricting maps in 2022.
If interested in participating, the Redistricting Group’s initial draft map will be presented during a public hearing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. You can watch that hearing on the city’s website.
The mapping tool is available at minneapolismn.gov/redistricting.
