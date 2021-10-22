CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The cold is settling in as we move into late October. In fact, Friday morning was the coldest so far this season, with some light snowflakes seen in parts of the state.

As cold as it’s been, it’s not too far off from the average for this time of year.

Saturday should bring some sunshine and some clouds, with a high of 51. Sunday is expected to have more of the sunshine early on, but it shouldn’t be any warmer. There’s the possibility for more raindrops later on Sunday.

Augustyniak says Thursday’s high temperature represented the coolest since April 25, and a number of days in the extended forecast are expected to be in the same ballpark. However, Augustyniak says we can expect a bit of a warm-up early next week, with highs in the upper 50s.

Additionally, Augustyniak said overnight should bring an opportune time to take a peep of the International Space Station, which will be visible Saturday morning in clear and cool conditions.

