MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department issued a citywide alert Friday warning residents to beware of an armed car robbery scheme that’s mostly targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.

In the alert, police said that multiple ride-share drivers have been robbed recently, and the robberies all follow a similar pattern.

First, the robbers request a ride from a stolen phone, and when the driver arrives at the pickup location, they tell the driver to wait a few minutes. Next, people with guns surround the driver with stolen vehicles or on foot, blocking the driver’s escape.

With the driver trapped, the armed individuals approach the driver, demand that they get out of the car and hand over their wallet, phone and phone security code. The group then leaves and takes the ride-share driver’s car as well.

In some of the robberies, the armed individuals were assaulted, even pistol whipped.

Police are urging ride-share drivers to be on alert, aware of their surroundings, and be extra cautious if asked to wait for customers. If not in a well-populated area, leave immediately if more vehicles or individuals approach the car.

For drivers that do fall victim, give up the car and do not fight, police advise. Remain calm and do not argue if confronted. Do not pursue fleeing suspects, but try to remember their physical characteristics. If approached by witnesses, write down their contact information. If possible, call 911 immediately.

While the general public has rarely been subject to this scheme, police urge residents to call 911 if they witness a ride-share driver being robbed. Note license plates, vehicle damage and suspect descriptions. Any surveillance video can also be provided to police.

Residents can also report car thefts anonymously via CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.