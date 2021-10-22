MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you have any medicine just lying around your house, now is a good time to find a safe way to get rid of it.
Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, a day to collect and safely dispose any unused, unwanted, or expired medicine.
The Day helps raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in the state, especially for those at a high risk.
“By safely disposing of the medications in your medicine cabinets that you’re not planning to use you can help us fight the opioid epidemic and prevent that kind of diversion from happening making communities safer,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said.
You can dispose of them year-round at one of many locations. Click here for more information.
