(ST. CLOUD) — A St. Cloud pedestrian was injured when they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday on Northbound Highway 10 near the Highway 23 in St. Cloud, according to a the St. Cloud Police Department.
At 6: 39, the pedestrian, Dontel Dawon Dawson, a 28-year-old St Cloud resident, was crossing Highway 10 in an unmarked crosswalk, just south of the Highway 23 overpass.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 22 More Deaths, Though New Cases Appear To Be Trending Down
The driver of the vehicle, Alexa Mercedes Wendt, a 26-year-old St Cloud resident, was driving on Highway 10 in the east lane when another vehicle in the west lane braked to avoid hitting Dawson.READ MORE: Wisconsin AG Seeks To Block Subpoenas In GOP Election Probe
Wendt was unable to stop before striking Dawson with the front of her car.
Dawson was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital and is now in stable condition.MORE NEWS: MPD Officer Brian Cummings Charged In Collision That Killed Leneal Frazier
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List
- Mohamed Noor Resentenced To 57 Months For Manslaughter In Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s Shooting Death
- ‘We Will Not Tolerate Sexual Misconduct In Any Form’: Minnesota Colleges Investigating Alleged Sex Competition
- NOAA’s Winter Outlook Is An ‘Equal Chances’ One For Minnesota, So What’s That Mean?