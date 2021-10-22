MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota will require all university employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
President Joan Gabel sent a systemwide message on Tuesday to students, faculty, and staff that the school must collect proof of vaccination from its employees.READ MORE: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 Was Over 90% Effective In Trials, Appears Safe (CBS News)
This request follows President Joe Biden’s recent issued executive order that requires federal contractor and and subcontractors to show proof of employee vaccinations.
Gabel said this order applies to the university, which receives more than $500 million a year through federal contracts.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 22 More Deaths, Though New Cases Appear To Be Trending Down
The federal contract mandate requires covered employees to be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8.
In the coming weeks, all faculty and staff will be required to submit proof of vaccination.
The school is also assessing student vaccination status based on information already provided by the students.MORE NEWS: Data Show COVID Cases In Minnesota Schools Have Declined, But Experts Still Watching For Long-Term Trends
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List
- Mohamed Noor Resentenced To 57 Months For Manslaughter In Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s Shooting Death
- ‘We Will Not Tolerate Sexual Misconduct In Any Form’: Minnesota Colleges Investigating Alleged Sex Competition
- NOAA’s Winter Outlook Is An ‘Equal Chances’ One For Minnesota, So What’s That Mean?