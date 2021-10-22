MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Starting first thing Saturday morning, light rail trains will operate every 12 minutes instead of every 10 minutes. This is for the METRO Blue and Green lines.

For many, the light rail is a daily routine. Reggie Moore rides the train almost every day. His routine sometimes gets broken.

“There has been a delay where sometimes as opposed to the train taking us to where we need to go, they have to have buses ready for us to get onto substitute for the train being out of service,” Moore said.

Metro Transit’s worker shortage was only amplified by the pandemic. That’s a contributor to cancelations and delays.

“We know that we have a service to operate here,” said Howie Padilla, a spokesperson for Metro Transit. “We need to do that in a way that a trip that’s promised is a trip that’s received. And with an operator shortage the way it is, we’re making some adjustments. We need to be able to ensure to our riders, to the communities we serve, that what we say is going to happen, happens.”

With the change from 10 to 12 minutes between trains, the hope is that this brings consistency.

“What we’re trying to do is match up our service with the resources that we have,” Padilla said. “It’s taken some time, but our folks have been able to figure out that if we go to 12 minute service then we’re not going to have those delays.”

For those attending some of the big events in town, like the Rolling Stones concert at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, be aware, the last train leaves around 11:30 p.m. If you get out later than that, make other plans. Metro Transit does not plan to run extra trains beyond its scheduled service.

To help curb the worker shortage, Metro Transit is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus. For more information, click here.