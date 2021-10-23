CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fires, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was an early morning evacuation Saturday for people living in a south Minneapolis on Blaisdell Avenue.

Crews there battled an apartment fire that was contained to one unit.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping the people living in the unit below which suffered water damage.