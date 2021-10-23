MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was an early morning evacuation Saturday for people living in a south Minneapolis on Blaisdell Avenue.
Crews there battled an apartment fire that was contained to one unit.
Three people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross is helping the people living in the unit below which suffered water damage.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List
- Mohamed Noor Resentenced To 57 Months For Manslaughter In Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s Shooting Death
- ‘We Will Not Tolerate Sexual Misconduct In Any Form’: Minnesota Colleges Investigating Alleged Sex Competition
- NOAA’s Winter Outlook Is An ‘Equal Chances’ One For Minnesota, So What’s That Mean?