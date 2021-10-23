MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving became the fourth and fifth different 100-yard rushers for Minnesota this season, as the Gophers gained 326 yards on the ground in a 34-16 trampling of Maryland on Saturday for their third straight victory.
Thomas (21 carries, 139 yards) and Irving (15 carries, 105 yards) each had one of four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota (5-2, 3-1), which moved into a first-place tie with Iowa in the Big Ten West Division. Purdue and Wisconsin are one game back.
Taulia Tagovailoa lost a fumble on the opening drive and completed 17 of 27 passes for 189 yards and a late touchdown to Marcus Fleming for the Terrapins (4-3, 1-3), who have lost three straight games by a combined score of 151-49.
Thomas, Irving and Bryce Williams, who rushed for 48 yards and a score, are the only healthy scholarship running backs left on the roster for the Gophers, who lost star Mohamed Ibrahim in the opener and backup Trey Potts three weeks ago to season-ending injuries.
