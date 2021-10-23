MINNEAPOLIS (AP/CBS News) — A Minnesota lawmaker is encouraging supporters to donate to a Lindstrom family facing federal criminal charges in connection with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Mark Koran, a North Branch Republican, on Friday posted a link to a crowdfunding site launched by a member of the Westbury family — four members of which are charged with crimes related to the deadly Capitol riot.READ MORE: St. Paul Mayor: City Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine By End Of 2021
The crowdfunding campaign has a goal of raising $50,000.
Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Tuesday night to hold former President Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena to appear and produce records.READ MORE: Wisconsin Audit Finds Elections Are 'Safe And Secure'
Mr. Trump spoke at Stop the Steal rally on January 6 ahead of Congress’ convening to count the electoral votes, a largely ceremonial final step affirming Mr. Biden’s victory. Mr. Trump encouraged his supporters to “walk over” to the Capitol to protest the results of the election.
Chaos erupted at the Capitol a few hours later as thousands of Mr. Trump’s supporters descended on the Capitol, breaking windows and ransacking the building. Lawmakers, including former Vice President Mike Pence, fled the floor amid the riot, which led to the deaths of five people and the arrests of hundreds more. Mr. Trump was impeached by the House one week later for inciting the riot but was later acquitted by the Senate.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Residents Can Submit Proposals For City Redistricting With New Online Tool
More On WCCO.com:
- Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks
- After WCCO’s Eye-Opening Ride Along With Minneapolis Sergeant, Both Sides Of Policing Debate Give Very Different Takes
- ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List
- Buffalo Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 18-Month-Old