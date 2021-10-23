CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Uptown Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lagoon and Hennepin Avenues.

Police say the victim was a woman, and said she sustained multiple injuries.

She was reportedly crossing at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle stopped and was said to be cooperating with police.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.