MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Uptown Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lagoon and Hennepin Avenues.
Police say the victim was a woman, and said she sustained multiple injuries.
She was reportedly crossing at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle stopped and was said to be cooperating with police.
Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
More On WCCO.com:
- Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks
- After WCCO’s Eye-Opening Ride Along With Minneapolis Sergeant, Both Sides Of Policing Debate Give Very Different Takes
- ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List
- Buffalo Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 18-Month-Old