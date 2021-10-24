CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire forced three Minneapolis families out of their homes Sunday.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to a triplex on the 600 block of Taylor Street Northeast just before 3 p.m.

The fire is said to have originated in the building’s center unit, where an adult and five young children resided.

The two families in the neighboring units were also displaced due to smoke and water damage. In total, seven children — all but one under the age of 6 — four adults, five dogs and three cats were displaced. No one was hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.