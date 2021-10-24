MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The President’s big domestic agenda includes proposals for child care programs, universal pre-kindergarten, and an extension of the child tax credit.
On the campaign trail, Joe Biden made a lot of promises. One of the biggest was free community college for all and free pre-kindergarten for every 3 and 4-year-old.READ MORE: Wild And Timberwolves Win Big Saturday, United Ties
But the President has had to scale back his proposals recently. Community college is now out, a casualty of drawn-out negotiations with his own party.
Two senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have forced the President to make some big cuts in order to get their support.READ MORE: Family Mourns 'Loving' And 'Gentle' St. Paul Man After Fatal Hit-And-Run
The Child Tax credit is also being scaled back. Since July millions of families have been getting checks of $250 to $300 a month for each child in their household. Progressives want to make that permanent, but for now, it looks like it will be extended by one year.
“This is a very popular program, it’s dubbed as being one that is cutting child poverty in half and I think it’s an investment that we have to continue to invest in,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, on WCCO’s Talking Points segment on Sunday.
Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is the Progressive Caucus Whip, meaning she is in charge of whipping up votes.MORE NEWS: Minnesota Gophers Beat Maryland 34-16
The President’s paid leave proposal is also down from 12 weeks to 4. These cuts have angered Progressives who at times have threatened to withhold their support.