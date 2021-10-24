MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Thanksgiving a month away, it’s never too early to make your turkey-buying plans — especially this year.
The food industry has been hampered by worker shortages and supply delays to varying degrees, depending on where the food is sourced.READ MORE: Turkey Farmers Say Shortage Of Workers Will Delay Production
“As far as production, distribution, it’s a little easier for us, it’s a little smoother for us,” said Erik Sather, owner of Lowry Hill Meats.
Many local businesses like Lowry Hill Meats partner with local farms. That helps them avoid supply chain issues that are on a national scale.
“Pandemic hit, meat prices skyrocketed … processing plants were just shut down. As far as us dealing direct with our local farmers, like we had a constant meat supply,” said Sather. “It worked out really well.”
Many bigger grocery stores in the area are also well prepared. Shoppers can prepare for marginal price increases on their birds or a chance for limited turkey sizes. And keep in mind how you’ll purchase your main course.
“Something that worked really well last year was everybody ordered everything online, so that’s what we’re going to do again this year,” said Sather.
One store WCCO checked in with said that they are more concerned about supply of turkey lunchmeat than actual whole turkeys.MORE NEWS: How Are Wild Turkeys Able To Thrive In The Twin Cities?
