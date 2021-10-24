MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – Minnesota’s Wild, Timberwolves, and United all played big games Saturday night.

Starting with hockey, Ryan Hartman scored with 12.1 seconds left in overtime and the Minnesota Wild extended their season-opening win streak to four games, rallying to beat Anaheim 4-3.

The Wild have won two straight overtime games and rallied from a deficit in all its wins.

Brandon Duhaime, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, which has won its first four games for the first time since 2008-09. All are by one goal. The franchise best for season-opening wins is six in 2006-07.

In overtime, Mats Zuccarello corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone and fed Hartman, who had just come off the bench and beat John Gibson from the left circle.

“They’ve won every game by one goal, so they’re obviously comfortable in those situations,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said.

Moving on to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 of his 25 points for the wolves in the first quarter, before fouling out in frustration and being forced to watch them hang on for a 96-89 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night.

Towns liked what he saw from the undefeated wolves, who leaned on their defense and forced 30 turnovers by the Pelicans to set a franchise record for Minnesota’s opponents and tie the all-time mark for New Orleans.

“We’ve got to continue to build this culture and this identity every game, regardless of the result,” said Towns, who went to the bench with 6:36 left.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points — with seven turnovers — and center Jonas Valanciunas had his best game with his new team with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

“We know what the problem is, and I’m part of it,” Ingram said. “Just trying to value the basketball.”

Minnesota United played Saturday night as well with Cristian Arango scoring for the third consecutive game and Jamal Blackman having a career-high seven saves and Los Angeles FC tied 1-1 with Minnesota United.

Arango played a bending free-kick from 24-yards out that handcuffed goalkeeper Tyler Miller to give LAFC (11-12-8) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute. The 26-year-old, who signed with the team on Aug. 2, has scored 12 goals in the last 11 games, including six in the last three matches.

Emanuel Reynoso’s free-kick from 21-yards out was parried by Blackman before Osvaldo Alonso played a half-volley for Minnesota (12-10-9) that tied the score at 1-1 in the 65th minute. Alonso scored for the first time since September 25, 2019.

Minnesota had 70.4% possession and outshot LAFC 18-6.

Arango scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday and had a hat trick in a 3-2 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)