MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Rosemount, police say.
According to the Rosemount Police Department, officers responded to a report of a bike hit by a car near County Road 42 and 145th Street West around 3:23 p.m. The man riding the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man driving the vehicle was taken into custody for questioning.
The identity of the victim will be released following an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
