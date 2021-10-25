MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 3,010 additional COVID-19 cases along with 22 more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate has dipped below 8%.
According to MDH’s update on Monday, which has data as recent as Friday morning, the state’s total positive cases count is now at 773,227. Over 49,000 cases have been discovered among health care workers.READ MORE: ‘Hopefully People Will Realize It’s Not Over’: Doctors Urge Caution for Indoor And Holiday Gatherings Amid Pandemic
The state’s death toll is now at 8,559 with over half of the deaths involving someone at long-term care or assisted living facility. Of the 22 newly reported deaths, one involved the death of a Ramsey County resident who was in his later 30s. Three additional deaths involved people in their 40s.
The number of patients in intensive care unit beds and non-ICU beds has decreased slightly since peaking earlier in October. As of Oct. 22, there are 227 patients in ICU beds and an additional 680 patients needing non-ICU beds.READ MORE: St. Paul Mayor: City Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine By End Of 2021
The latest positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is at 7.8% as of Oct. 15, due to data lag.
As for COVID-19 vaccinations, over 6.7 million doses have been administered so far, with 287,587 of those doses being booster shots.
Nearly 70% of those ages 12 and up have completed their vaccine series in Minnesota.MORE NEWS: University of Minnesota Will Require Proof Of Vaccination For Employees
