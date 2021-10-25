MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A construction crew employee was seriously injured in an accident at a site on Interstate 94 in the north metro Monday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers were called to the site on the westbound section of the interstate in Dayton at 1 p.m.
The victim, a C.S. McCrossan employee, was airlifted to an area hospital.
Details on how the accident occurred, and the injuries suffered by the victim, haven’t been released.
