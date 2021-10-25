Title: Executive Producer Community Impact

Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The role and responsibility of local news stations is to accurately reflect and represent the communities where they live – to hold the powerful accountable and to affect positive change in service to those communities. As we recommit to that purpose and reimagine how we engage with multi-platform audiences in the future, the CBS Owned Stations seek strong storytellers and content leaders who are as committed to creating tangible and meaningful impact in each community as we are.

The EP of Community Impact/News at our stations will play a pivotal role in leading our next-generation storytelling efforts – focusing on areas where we can affect change in the communities we serve – every single day – as well as ensuring balance and authenticity in our local products across platforms. You will be entrusted with guiding a team of reporters tasked with building relationships and sourcing original stories at the neighborhood-level. You will be responsible for surfacing and creating content across platforms focused on critical local issues and neighborhood triumphs, using storytelling to inspire compassion, mobilize communities, and spark action + conversations. EP’s will design a strategic plan in partnership with the News Director and the Vice President of Content Development to ensure reaching this goal every day as well as work alongside the General Manager and Creative Services Director to identify and leverage those relationships/partnerships that could grow into brand-compliant station wide commitments and campaigns.

If you have a passion for community service and the ability to surface and create unique and untold stories…if you are able to build relationships and partnerships that can be used to bring a broader scope of community stories to our newscasts and news products, we want to hear from you!

Join us as we create a new community-based ecosystem of news gathering across CBS News and Stations.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have solid news judgement and strong story-telling skills

Accountable for community focused content – ensuring accuracy and fairness

Must be able to ensure content is compelling across multiple platforms

Special attention to skills related to original/enterprise reporting, writing, graphics, story placement & timely communication that will inspire

Will partner with on-air, producing and writing other staff

Knowledge of desk top editing, graphics management and control room automation

Willing to work with all departments – across disciplines, to produce relevant content

Strong social media skills

Compliance with CBS policies and journalistic standards

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Five years or more experience as an Executive Producer or Assistant News Director a plus

Strong, measurable story-telling experience

Consistent track record in producing impactful community-based initiatives

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or similar field

Familiar with assigned market

Connected with key influencers within the community

Can manage all community-based campaigns – with an emphasis on broad impact with neighborhood sensibility

Must be able to build and maintain partnerships with community leaders and organizations

