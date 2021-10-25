Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
Minn.-Based Dairy Queen Takes Mass. Company To Court Over Use Of ‘Blizzard’ Name
A trial is underway after Minnesota-based Dairy Queen filed a lawsuit against a Massachusetts company over the use of the “Blizzard” name.
You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert
Jagger also said he grabbed some local beers and visited Grumpy's in Northeast Minneapolis. He also addressed the crowd as "Sotans," as in "Hello Twin Cities! Hi there, you 'Sotans!"
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Here's How To Ensure Your Furnace Is Winter-Ready
With a chilly week ahead, many homeowners may be thinking of turning on their furnaces for the first time this season.
Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend
The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week, says WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows.
Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Observed In Parts Of Minnesota
WCCO's Mike Augustyniak says Thursday's high temperature represented the coolest since April 25, and a number of days in the extended forecast are expected to be in the same ballpark.
'We Might Run Out Of Them': Minnesotans Buying Snow Blowers Anticipating Supply Chain Issues
Diamond Lake Hardware in Minneapolis sells a tool called The Ultimate Scraper. The product, used for clearing driveways and sidewalks of ice and snow, is made in North Dakota. With the supply issues in many industries, even something made so close to Minnesota still might run out this season.
NOAA's Winter Outlook Is An 'Equal Chances' One For Minnesota, So What's That Mean?
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated its winter outlook for the U.S., covering the months of December, January, and February. In it, Minnesota and Wisconsin are forecast to have "equal chances" for above-, near-, and below-normal temperature and precipitation. So what does that mean?
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Josi's 4-Point Game Fuels Predators 5-2 Victory Over Wild
Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start, and the Nashville Predators beat Minnesota 5-2 Sunday night, snapping the Wild's season-opening four-game win streak.
Wild And Timberwolves Win Big Saturday, United Ties
Minnesota's Wild, Timberwolves, and United all played big games Saturday night.
Minnesota Gophers Beat Maryland 34-16
Gophers gained 326 yards on the ground in a 34-16 trampling of Maryland on Saturday for their third straight victory.
Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There'
'Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Brittany Adebumola And Joseph David-Jones Say 'The 4400' Is 'A Beautiful Companion To The Original'
'The 4400' comes to The CW on Monday at 9/8c starring Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones.
Gerald McRaney On Admiral Kilbride Taking Over 'NCIS: LA': 'Things Will Be Done His Way Or Not At All'
Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There'
'Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.
Genie Chen Dishes On What It's Like To Eat Earthworms On 'Survivor': 'Tastes Like Chow Mein'
Survivor's Genie Chen discusses her time on the island and the tribal council that sent her home.
Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago 'Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,' Says CBS Sports' Phil Simms
Justin Fields and the Bears head to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young On 'United States Of Al's Last Minute Season 2 Rewrite: 'Art Really Imitated Life'
Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss season 2 of 'United States Of Al' on CBS.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Can You Get The Flu Shot And The COVID Vaccine?
As COVID-19 news fills headlines, there's another vaccine we need to consider. Flu shots are already available at some pharmacies.
With Natural Gas Prices Rising, What Are Efficient Ways To Keep Out The Cold?
It won't be long before many Twin Cities homeowners feel the chill of freezing temperatures at night. That likely means heating systems will be cranked.
How Are Wild Turkeys Able To Thrive In The Twin Cities?
If a turkey is becoming a problem around your home, the DNR advises you to make loud noises and make yourself look bigger, similar to how you’d react to a bear.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
GreenDish: Healthy Meals
By
WCCO-TV Staff
October 25, 2021 at 5:25 am
GreenDish sources, designs and prepares healthy meals so you don’t have to.
Click here for more.