MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second time, a serious case of COVID-19 is impacting leadership at St. Paul Public Schools.
School board chair Jeanelle Foster went to the hospital for COVID-19 on Friday. She’s fully vaccinated, but isn’t eligible for a booster shot yet. She also has asthma.
Foster took over as chair when her predecessor, Marny Xiong, died from the virus last year. Xiong was 31 years old, and her family says she didn’t have any underlying conditions.
Foster is recovering at home now. She says she will stay up-to-date on district conversations online while she fights the virus.
