MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Rolling Stones were live in concert downtown Minneapolis last night, after a year-long delay.

The concert was not quite a sellout but it was still a big turnout for Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the Stones. The show actually went on past midnight.

WCCO caught up with some happy fans after the show.

“It was absolutely amazing. We drove in from Milwaukee, and these guys have so much energy for their age,” Tom Tabolier said. “They played an amazing set list, loved every bit of it. Just amazing.”

“It was like one big dance party. It was great,” Julie Fletcher, from Idaho, said. “I saw them in 1981. It was just like it was 1981 again. They were perfect.”

It seems like Mick Jagger might’ve been out enjoying Minnesota staples. Star Tribune music critic Chris Riemenschneider tweeted that, apparently, Jagger was out and about tasting some Juicy (or, if you prefer, Jucy) Lucy burgers — one at Matt’s Bar and another at the 5-8 Club.

"I had two Jucy Lucy's here: One at Matt's Bar and one at the 5-8 Club, washed down with a Grain Belt, Fulton & a Surly, finished off at Grumpy's Bar." –@MickJagger, seeing more of Minneapolis in 2 days than most people from Maple Grove see in one year. #nofiltertour — C. Riemenschneider (@ChrisRstrib) October 25, 2021

He also said he grabbed some local beers and visited Grumpy’s in Northeast Minneapolis.

He also addressed the crowd as “Sotans,” as in “Hello Twin Cities! Hi there, you ‘Sotans!”