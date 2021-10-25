MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO) — The Department of Public Safety said Monday that Minnesota has reached over 400 traffic deaths this year.
The state reported its 400th traffic death on Oct. 23rd. Since the start of the year, 401 people have died on roads, compared to 322 last year. This is the earliest date the state reached 400 traffic fatalities since 2007, according to figures from the Office of Traffic Safety.READ MORE: Attorney General Ellison Reaches Settlement In Price-Gouging Lawsuit Against Sparboe Farms
The traffic fatalities included 62 motorcyclists, 46 pedestrians and 7 bicyclists. There were 130 speed-related deaths, up 33% compared to 98 deaths last year. Of those traffic fatalities, 74% were male.
“All of the work we have done to reduce traffic fatalities on our roads during the past 15 years has been wiped away with the selfish decisions by many on our roads,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director.READ MORE: WCCO Minneapolis Mayoral Debate: Candidates Tackle Policing, Housing, Rising Crime Rates
Hanson said, until early 2020, they have seen a steady decline in traffic deaths but continue to see people ignore traffic laws.
“Until every motorist takes responsibility for their own actions, we’ll continue to see the carnage on our roads,” said Hanson.MORE NEWS: MDH Takes Control Of Minneapolis Nursing Home To Ensure Residents’ Safety
More On WCCO.com:
- Truck Goes Through ‘Ice’ In Barron County In DWI, Sheriff’s Dept. Reports
- Dr. Christianna Hang Resigns As Hmong College Prep Academy CEO Amid Investigation
- Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks
- 2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Next To Northwest Wisconsin Home