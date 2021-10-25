MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are thanking the public for helping them locate a missing Lake City man.
Richard Dose had been missing since the morning of Oct. 19, but the Lake City Police Department said Monday afternoon that he has been found safe.
