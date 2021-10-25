MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blaine Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a vehicular crash Monday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but the department, along with Anoka County Sheriff’s deputies, are looking into the incident, which happened near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast in Blaine.
