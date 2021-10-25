MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that they have taken the recent investigation into a sexual assault between players of the Proctor High School football program.
Charges have been filed in a student misconduct case that led to the cancellation of the Proctor High School football team’s season.READ MORE: Lake City Man Found Safe After Missing For Several Days
In early October, multiple students told WCCO about a locker room assault in September, and the video that spread on social media. They said two football players held down another player as a third, older teammate used an item to sodomize that player held on the ground.
Students told WCCO it took days for school officials to find out as video and pictures circulated among classmates on Snapchat.READ MORE: Pedestrian Killed In Blaine Crash
Coach Derek Parendo resigned last week, telling WCCO he felt like he had been “singled out” and “targeted” during his 13-year tenure as coach, and that his family has received threats amid the scandal. Parendo also said he wasn’t at the school during the alleged attack.
Leading up to charges, police and school officials didn’t talk publicly about what happened, citing privacy laws.MORE NEWS: Minnesota Reaches 400 Traffic Deaths; Earliest Since 2007
More On WCCO.com:
- Truck Goes Through ‘Ice’ In Barron County In DWI, Sheriff’s Dept. Reports
- Dr. Christianna Hang Resigns As Hmong College Prep Academy CEO Amid Investigation
- Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks
- 2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Next To Northwest Wisconsin Home