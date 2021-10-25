MARENGO, Wis. (WCCO/AP) — Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane nearly crashed into a home in northeastern Wisconsin.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. Saturday with reports of the crash in the town of Marengo, located about 80 miles from Duluth, Minnesota. No one on the ground was hurt, authorities said.
The sheriff’s department said the victims are a 29-year-old Aaron Mika and a 21-year-old Aleah Mika from Marengo. WCCO has been confirmed that they are siblings. Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the plane.
Prior to the crash, the plane was performing aerial maneuvers when the crash happened.
A news release from the sheriff’s department offered “deepest condolences to the family of the victims” and said the office will “share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available.”
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
