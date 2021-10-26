MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Department of Health is now offering up rapid COVID-19 tests for people who are showing symptoms. The free tests are being done at sites in St. Paul, Crookston, Hutchinson, Moorhead and Stillwater, along with Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Inver Grove Heights, Wadena and Hibbing.
The National Guard opened those latter three more sites Tuesday.
All of the locations are free and you get results within a few hours after the nasal swab.
Gov. Tim Walz launched the new sites to meet increasing demand due to the Delta variant.
Another saliva testing site opens on Thursday, in Bemidji.
Click here to make an appointment at any of those sites.
More On WCCO.com:
- Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties
- You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert
- ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need
- Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Rosemount