By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, COVID-19 In Minnesota, COVID-19 Testing, Hibbing News, Inver Grove Heights News, Local TV, Wadena News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Department of Health is now offering up rapid COVID-19 tests for people who are showing symptoms. The free tests are being done at sites in St. Paul, Crookston, Hutchinson, Moorhead and Stillwater, along with Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Inver Grove Heights, Wadena and Hibbing.

The National Guard opened those latter three more sites Tuesday.

All of the locations are free and you get results within a few hours after the nasal swab.

Gov. Tim Walz launched the new sites to meet increasing demand due to the Delta variant.

Another saliva testing site opens on Thursday, in Bemidji.

Click here to make an appointment at any of those sites.