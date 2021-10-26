Title: Art Director
Department: Creative
WCCO-TV is looking for an enthusiastic, creative Art Director with an attention to detail to join WCCO’s Creative Group. This position will design, direct and manage the creation of all assets that support broadcast news, digital news, topical and image promotion, social media, sales production, web and print design, station initiatives and integrated brand experiences.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong broadcast graphic design and video production skills
- Demonstrated track record of creative direction and management (3 years)
- Professional presentation skills
- Clear written and verbal communication
- Agility and responsiveness to deadlines
- Hands-on design capabilities, responsible for major design initiatives.
- Experience with facilitating outside vendors, free-lance personnel, budgets
- Strong leadership, interpersonal and administrative skills.
- Technical proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (PS / AE /AI), Motion, Cinema 4D
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Non-linear editing skills
- Familiarity with Chyron broadcast platform
- 3 dimensional / Set / Interior Design
- College or related degree and prior Broadcast experience
- No resumes will be reviewed without an online demo reel
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
