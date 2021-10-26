MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Rosemount.
According to the Rosemount Police Department, officers responded to a report of a bike hit by a car near County Road 42 and 145th Street West around 3:23 p.m. The man riding the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man driving the vehicle was taken into custody for questioning. The 26-year-old driver has not yet been charged as of Tuesday morning, but he is booked at the Dakota County Jail. His criminal record includes a number of convictions for speeding and driving after revocation of his license — the most recent offense of which was three months ago.
The identity of the victim will be released following an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
