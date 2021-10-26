MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carli Lloyd will play her last international match when the United States Women’s National Team plays South Korea Tuesday evening at Allianz Field.

Minnesota’s soccer community is excited for what will be a big moment.

Amanda Pieper will be going to the game with her daughter and friends.

“I am a little bit fan-girling right now,” Pieper said. “I’m super excited, and I’m so happy that they’re in Minnesota for this game.”

Andrea Yoch, the co-founder of the new women’s soccer team that’s starting in Minnesota early next year, is one of many dedicated soccer fans in Minnesota.

“It’s gonna be awesome. The stadium’s gonna be packed. We’re loud, we’re excited, it’s gonna be great” Yoch said. “I flew back from Nashville at 6 a.m. this morning. Cut a trip short in order to be here tonight, so as soon as that date came out, I was like, ‘Yep, I’m coming home.'”

She’s one of many fans anxiously anticipating Tuesday night’s match.

“It’s been on the whiteboard in our hallway for months. And the friends that we’re going with, we’re all, it’s kind of our childhood dream to see them play,” Pieper said. “With everybody in the crowd tonight, I know it’s going to be awesome and I hope she feels all the love from Minnesota.”

Minnesotans get to witness Lloyd’s final match — a moment fans worldwide will be watching.

“Like for me, really special was when they were here last time they had just won the World Cup and Carli Lloyd was the one that came out onto the field and lifted the trophy above her head and the crowd went nuts,” Yoch said. “So that fact that she’s coming back tonight to say goodbye, and that she has represented everything that’s great about sports and that we get to honor that, means a ton.”

The match starts at 7 p.m.