By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19 Vaccine, Minnesota Department Of Health

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more COVID-19 rapid testing sites open across Minnesota, the state health department on Tuesday is reporting 22 more deaths and 6,583 additional virus cases.

The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, which includes data from the weekend and is current as of 4 a.m. Monday, brings the state’s total deaths to 8,581. Nearly 780,000 positive cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate is on a downward trend; it’s 7.2% as of Oct. 18, due to data lag. That compares to 8.4% recorded on Oct. 8. The positivity rate remains in the “caution” status.

As far as vaccinations, about 62.2% of the overall population in Minnesota has received at least one vaccine dose; 70% of those ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.