MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more COVID-19 rapid testing sites open across Minnesota, the state health department on Tuesday is reporting 22 more deaths and 6,583 additional virus cases.
The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, which includes data from the weekend and is current as of 4 a.m. Monday, brings the state’s total deaths to 8,581. Nearly 780,000 positive cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate is on a downward trend; it’s 7.2% as of Oct. 18, due to data lag. That compares to 8.4% recorded on Oct. 8. The positivity rate remains in the “caution” status.
As far as vaccinations, about 62.2% of the overall population in Minnesota has received at least one vaccine dose; 70% of those ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.
More On WCCO.com:
- Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties
- You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert
- ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need
- Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Rosemount