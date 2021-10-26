MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– The bicyclist who was stuck and killed by a vehicle in Rosemount Monday has been identified as a Burnsville pastor.
Father Denny Dempsey was the pastor at Church of the Risen Savior. He also spent 15 years at Church of St. Dominic in Northfield.
“We learned last night that Fr. Dennis Dempsey was called home to our Heavenly Father,” the church shared on its Facebook page. “We know this news will be devastating to many who know and so loved him. Our hearts are broken.”
According to the Rosemount Police Department, officers responded to a report of a bike hit by a car near County Road 42 and 145th Street West around 3:23 p.m. The man riding the bicyclist, who was later identified as Dempsey, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man driving the vehicle was taken into custody for questioning. The 26-year-old driver has not yet been charged as of Tuesday morning, but he is booked at the Dakota County Jail. His criminal record includes a number of convictions for speeding and driving after revocation of his license — the most recent offense of which was three months ago.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
