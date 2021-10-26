MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more and more Minnesotans are getting booster shots for the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Tim Walz and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty are scheduled to receive boosters of their own Tuesday.
The two will be getting their booster shots in a bipartisan effort to encourage more Minnesotans to do the same, and will be joined by Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm Tuesday afternoon.
Both governors received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.READ MORE: Gov. Tim Walz, Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty Get COVID Vaccine In Bipartisan Show Of Force
As of Monday, in Minnesota there have been over 6.7 million doses have been administered so far, with 287,587 of those doses being booster shots. Nearly 70% of those ages 12 and up have completed their vaccine series in Minnesota.
