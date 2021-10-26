MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and a woman were each sentenced to several years in prison in connection to the sex trafficking a minor at a Twin Cities hotel, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said that 27-year-old Maria Candelaria Zambrano Zavala was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 51-year-old Humberto Rangel-Torres was sentenced to six years in prison. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud also sentenced the two to supervised release, 10 years and five years respectively.READ MORE: Attorney Convicted Of Swindling Thousands From Drug Case Client
“These defendants knowingly engaged in the sexual exploitation of a child for their own selfish gains,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk, in a statement. “Criminals who victimize and abuse children in this way will be investigated, prosecuted, and imprisoned.”READ MORE: 2 Dead In Car Vs. Semi Crash Near Wadena, State Patrol Says
According to court documents, in the spring of 2019 Zambrano Zavala transported and provided a minor for commercial sex to Rangel-Torres, who was a construction worker living out of a Bloomington hotel. On several occasions, Rangel-Torres paid Zambrano Zavala for sex with the minor.
In April, Zambrano Zavala pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking a minor. In that same month, Rangel-Torres pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.MORE NEWS: Minnesota Colleges Offering More Financial Aid As Enrollment Declines
