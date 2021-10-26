MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a triple shooting Tuesday south of downtown that involves young victims.
It happened on the 1800 block of Chicago Avenue in the Ventura Village neighborhood at about 3:26 p.m. Officers arrived to find two boys and a man injured, all with injuries that aren’t life threatening. They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
Police say the gunshots came from a moving vehicle, which fled the scene after the shooting.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
