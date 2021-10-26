MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of the safest states in the country, according to a new ranking.
The WalletHub study compared all 50 states using multiple data set ranges, including percentage of fully vaccinated residents, assaults per capita, fewest fatal occupational injuries per total workers and the unemployment rate.
So, where did Minnesota land? The Land of 10,000 Lakes took the No. 4 spot.
The state stood out when it comes to workplace safety, taking the top spot in that particular category. It also was among the top states for financial safety and road safety.
Categories where the state suffered were emergency preparedness (No. 21) and personal & residential safety (No. 11).
Vermont was ranked at the No. 1 state for safety. On the other side of the spectrum, Louisiana was ranked as the worst state for safety.
