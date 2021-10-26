MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family members will be holding a rally and celebration for Daunte Wright on what would have been his 21st birthday.
Wright was fatally shot by now-former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on April 11 during a traffic stop. Potter and another officer pulled Wright over for having expired tabs, and because he had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. The officers then discovered there was a gun-related arrest warrant out for him. During the traffic stop, as seen from police body camera footage, Wright got out of his car momentarily, then jumped back inside.
BCPD’s now-ex chief said Potter meant to grab her Taser to subdue him, but accidentally grabbed her service weapon and fatally shot him at close range.
RELATED: Prosecutors Want Leeway On Sentencing Rules In Daunte Wright Case
On Wednesday, the event for Wright will be held at the Brooklyn Center Community Center and includes dinner, dancing and performances.
“Daunte’s young life was stolen by Brooklyn Center police on April 11, 2021. Although his family continues to grieve for him they are holding this event, which is open to the public, to celebrate his life,” a family representative said.
A balloon release will mark the end of the event in the evening.
