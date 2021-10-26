ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) — A federal grand jury indicted a St. Paul man Tuesday for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography.
The United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota issued a release that Drayton Dean Wilson, 28, is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, on Jan. 4, 2020, Wilson downloaded explicit images of child sexual abuse. On June 1, 2020, and Oct. 15, 2020, Wilson was found in possession of multiple digital files containing depictions of child sexual abuse.
Wilson was also convicted in Cass County on Feb. 2, 2010, of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and was required to register as a sex offender, according to authorities.
