MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul have been ranked among the top 30 places in the United States to celebrate Halloween.
According to the new ranking from WalletHub, Minneapolis is the 23rd best place for Halloween, with St. Paul slotted in the No. 26 spot.
The ranking compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities across three key dimensions, including “trick-or-treater friendliness,” Halloween fun and Halloween weather. Halloween fun included key metrics like Halloween costume stores per capita, haunted houses per capita and pumpkin patches per capita.
New York City took the top spot, with Los Angeles and Las Vegas coming up second and third respectively.
More On WCCO.com:
- Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties
- You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert
- ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need
- Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Rosemount