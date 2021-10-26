CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Halloween, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul have been ranked among the top 30 places in the United States to celebrate Halloween.

According to the new ranking from WalletHub, Minneapolis is the 23rd best place for Halloween, with St. Paul slotted in the No. 26 spot.

The ranking compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities across three key dimensions, including “trick-or-treater friendliness,” Halloween fun and Halloween weather. Halloween fun included key metrics like Halloween costume stores per capita, haunted houses per capita and pumpkin patches per capita.

New York City took the top spot, with Los Angeles and Las Vegas coming up second and third respectively.

See the entire ranking here.