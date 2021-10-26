CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an update to a security incident at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, authorities have issued surveillance images of the person who purportedly attempted to record students as they showered in a dormitory.

According to the university’s alert page, one recent incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Comstock Hall. There have been multiple similar incidents also reported in U of M dormitories.

The suspect has been described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, and has been seen wearing a black jacket with yellow and white embroidery on the back, white or light blue baseball cap and glasses.

(credit: University of Minnesota)

Surveillance video was shared of the suspect, who is said to enter buildings by following residents who have already gained entry.

Anyone on campus who experiences a similar incident is asked to call 911. If you have any information to share with investigators, contact the University of Minnesota Police Department Investigations Division at 612-624-2677.