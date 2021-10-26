MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an update to a security incident at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, authorities have issued surveillance images of the person who purportedly attempted to record students as they showered in a dormitory.
According to the university’s alert page, one recent incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Comstock Hall. There have been multiple similar incidents also reported in U of M dormitories.
The suspect has been described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, and has been seen wearing a black jacket with yellow and white embroidery on the back, white or light blue baseball cap and glasses.
Surveillance video was shared of the suspect, who is said to enter buildings by following residents who have already gained entry.
Anyone on campus who experiences a similar incident is asked to call 911. If you have any information to share with investigators, contact the University of Minnesota Police Department Investigations Division at 612-624-2677.
