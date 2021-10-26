MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A woman walking a dog on the side of a Blaine road was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon, police report.
The victim was hit near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast at about 12:34 p.m.
The suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on 109th Avenue when it struck the woman. Following the crash, the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.
On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 56-year-old Bridget OKeefe Dunn, of Blaine. Police say the dog was not injured in the incident.
Police say officers did track down the suspected vehicle. The 31-year-old suspect has been taken into custody but not yet charged.
