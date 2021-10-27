MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say a woman is dead and a man is severely hurt after a fiery home explosion Wednesday morning in northeastern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and fire crews were called to a home on Everett Bay Road in Greenwood Township, near Lake Vermillion, at about 9:36 a.m.
KBJR reports an injured man was found in the yard, and bodily remains found inside the home were confirmed to be from a woman who lived there. The identity of the victims haven’t been released, nor has the condition of the survivor.
Mark Lehto, who lives about a quarter-mile from the now-destroyed home, told KBJR his house shook from the blast.
“I thought, ‘What the heck?’ So I went outside immediately and I thought a tree hit the house,” Lehto said.
Several area fire departments assisted at the scene. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
