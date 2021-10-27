MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Showers and rumbles Wednesday as a storm system moves into the state. Mike Augustyniak has more on how much rain to expect.
Watch the latest forecast above.
Good morning! I'm in for Riley the rest of the week, and for much of that time we'll be dealing with the same weather-maker. A little thunder today (nothing severe) & quite a bit of rain ahead. Join us anytime 4:30-9a on @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Sc5L02kO6o
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 27, 2021
More On WCCO.com:
- Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties
- You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert
- ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need
- Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Rosemount