MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced on Wednesday that he won’t be seeking a second-term in June 2022.

In a Facebook post, Axtell said that the decision was made after “deep reflection” over the last few months.

“I trust my instincts. I believe in the women and men of the SPPD. And I know that it’s time to move on to serve my community in another manner,” Axtell said.

Axtell said “this isn’t goodbye” and much work still needs to be done.

In an interview with WCCO-TV earlier in October, Axtell addressed crime in the city, including the mass shooting inside the popular bar Seventh Street Truck Park near Xcel Energy Center.

“We have not given up, the officers in this department have not given up,” he said. “We are so passionate within the St. Paul Police Department to make sure we do everything we possibly can to prevent this from happening in the future. And if we have to step on some toes and hurt some feelings while we do that, so be it.”

Axtell also said that staffing levels are an issue for the police force.

“I’m not allowed with the current staffing levels that we have to consistently get our officers the time off that they need,” Axtell said. “And when we have tired officers, that’s when mistakes happen.”

