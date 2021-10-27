CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Home Explosion, Local TV, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Tower News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and a man is severely hurt after a fiery home explosion Wednesday morning in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and fire crews were called to a home on Everett Bay Road in Greenwood Township, near Tower, at about 9:36 a.m. An injured man was found in the yard, and bodily remains believed to be a woman were found inside the home.

The identity of the victims haven’t been released. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.