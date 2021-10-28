MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with two young children inside.
Aaron Teague is accused of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting in connection to the incident. He was charged in Anoka County on Thursday.
The criminal complaint states that on Tuesday morning, Coon Rapids police responded to a report of a person firing a gun at a car near the 3300 block of 129th Avenue Northwest.
A man at the scene said that he had been driving on Highway 10 with his 20-month-old son and 7-month old daughter when the boyfriend of the children’s mother – identified as Teague – pulled up next to him and waved a gun.
Teague drove ahead of the man, and the father said he followed him, updating dispatch on his whereabouts. Then, just after he was going over the Highway 10 overpass, Teague allegedly stopped his car in the middle of the road and walked back towards the father’s car, shooting at him.
The father did a U-turn and fled the scene. No one was injured
Officers found Teague about 10 minutes later. The complaint says that police found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and two additional loaded magazines in the car. Teague was also wearing body armor when he was taken into custody. An investigation also revealed a bullet hole in the father’s car.
If convicted, Teague could face up to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.
